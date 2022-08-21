Promising NASA tour, siblings dupe Ludhiana students of ₹10.75 lakh
The complainant, GS Sandhu, director of BDS Public Senior Secondary School, Manuke village, said the accused had contacted him and offered an educational tour to NASA for students back in 2017
Police booked two siblings for allegedly duping students of ₹10.75 lakh on the pretext of booking an education tour to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) station in the United States.
The accused, Kanwarpal Singh of Partap Nagar, Sultanwind, of Amritsar and his brother Anwarpal Singh, were booked following the statement of a local school’s director. The accused were posing as the owners of a tour and travel firm.
The complainant, GS Sandhu, director of BDS Public Senior Secondary School, Manuke village, said the accused had contacted him and offered an educational tour to NASA for students back in August 2017 and charged a total of ₹10.75 lakh from the students, promising the tour in a few months.
Sandhu said that the accused kept on making excuses to delay the tour and later stopped taking their calls. Students who had shown interest in the tour and paid the charges, meanwhile, kept leaving the school in the meantime.
He filed a complaint on January 28 to the senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural), who marked an inquiry to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, narcotics). After the seven-month-long inquiry the Hathur police registered a case against the accused on Friday.
Assistant sub-inspector Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust a hunt is on for their arrest.
Man held with 3 kg opium
Police arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 3 kg opium from his possession.
Police said the accused, Rahul Kumar, 20, who hails from Jharkhand, used to procure the drug from the state and would sell it to customers in the city.
Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Pragya Jain said a team of Khanna police was patrolling in the area when they found a man carrying a backpack and walking along the railway line. After seeing the police party, the man threw his backpack and tried to escape, but was caught by the team. When frisked, the police team found 3 kg opium.
During questioning, the accused confessed to bringing the opium from Jharkhand and supplying opium into the state on two prior occasions.
A case under section 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the City Khanna police station.
-
Birthday celebrations turn sour as 18-year-old murdered during scuffle in Ludhiana
Birthday celebrations in Samrat Colony took a tragic turn when an 18-year-old factory worker, who was allegedly murdered during a scuffle that broke out between two groups. The victim, Deepak Kumar of Mohalla New Teg Bahadur Nagar of Makkar colony, had himself turned 18 on Friday. Kunal has also suffered injuries and been admitted to the ESIC hospital. He had been hired by Ashish Kumar of Samrat Colony to play music at the party.
-
Amid voting for Asansol municipal bypoll, Trinamool, BJP supporters clash
Clashes broke out between the supporters of Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday despite heavy police deployment soon after polling for the by-elections in West Bengal's Asansol municipal corporation began. BJP MLA Lakshman Ghorui alleged that the party workers were attacked by the rival Trinamool's supporters after they came to check the polling process. Trinamool Congress won both Asansol parliamentary and Bally.gunge Assembly seats by-elections held in April year.
-
Air India introduces new flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru route. All you need to know
Air India is operating additional flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru this weekend onwards, in a first major size-up since Tata Sons took over the state-run airlines. With this, Air India will now operate a total of four flights between the two metro cities. The new flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru are part of 24 additional domestic flights that Air India announced, starting August 20.
-
Bengal municipal by-elections: Asansol, Bongaon voting today amid high security
Heavy police deployment was seen outside the polling booths on Sunday as voting for by-elections in West Bengal's Asansol municipal corporation and Bongaon began amid tight security. For Asansol, the ruling Trinamool Congress has given the ticket to the current mayor Bidhan Upadhyay. He is facing the BJP's Dilip Chakraborty, CPIM's Shubasis Mondal, and Congress' Somnath Chottopadhyay. Despite being mayor of Asansol municipal corporation, Bidhan had not won polls from any ward.
-
Karnataka woman dies by suicide just few days after her husband's death
A 42-year-old woman ended Vasanthi's life by hanging at her home on the day of Uttara Kriya (obsequial rites) of her husband who passed away a few days ago here. The incident was reported from Kondalkana at Panaje village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Vasanthi, wife of Krishna Naika, whose Uttara Kriya was scheduled to be held at Uppinangady, police added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics