Promising NASA tour, siblings dupe Ludhiana students of 10.75 lakh

Police booked two siblings for allegedly duping students of ₹10.75 lakh on the pretext of booking an education tour to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) station in the United States.

The accused, Kanwarpal Singh of Partap Nagar, Sultanwind, of Amritsar and his brother Anwarpal Singh, were booked following the statement of a local school’s director. The accused were posing as the owners of a tour and travel firm.

The complainant, GS Sandhu, director of BDS Public Senior Secondary School, Manuke village, said the accused had contacted him and offered an educational tour to NASA for students back in August 2017 and charged a total of ₹10.75 lakh from the students, promising the tour in a few months.

Sandhu said that the accused kept on making excuses to delay the tour and later stopped taking their calls. Students who had shown interest in the tour and paid the charges, meanwhile, kept leaving the school in the meantime.

He filed a complaint on January 28 to the senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural), who marked an inquiry to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, narcotics). After the seven-month-long inquiry the Hathur police registered a case against the accused on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust a hunt is on for their arrest.

Man held with 3 kg opium

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 3 kg opium from his possession.

Police said the accused, Rahul Kumar, 20, who hails from Jharkhand, used to procure the drug from the state and would sell it to customers in the city.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Pragya Jain said a team of Khanna police was patrolling in the area when they found a man carrying a backpack and walking along the railway line. After seeing the police party, the man threw his backpack and tried to escape, but was caught by the team. When frisked, the police team found 3 kg opium.

During questioning, the accused confessed to bringing the opium from Jharkhand and supplying opium into the state on two prior occasions.

A case under section 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the City Khanna police station.