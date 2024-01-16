Property registration with fake NOCs: Dera Bassi police file challan against four

Three months after a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) scam for property registration was unearthed in Dera Bassi, police on Monday submitted a challan in the court ofjudicial magistrate first class, Dera Bassi. The chargesheet against the four arrested accused has been submitted under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a document as genuine), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police so far have arrested Gulshan Kumar, Suresh Jain, Ritik Goel and Vidyanand Thakur in the case, while other co-accused, including Heera Lal, Sukhjit Singh alias Kaka, Bunty Khanna and Kapil Gupta, are still absconding.

The matter had come to the fore after Dera Bassi MC’s executive officer had alerted the police about the possible racket after getting a complaint from Sumit Gupta, personal assistant of the Dera Bassi MLA, on September 6. It was found that a property was registered on August 10, for which an NOC was submitted, though the Dera Bassi MC had no records of it.

On September 18, the EO asked for details of all property registrations done by Dera Bassi MC last year. During verification of 815 properties registered between January 1 and August 31, it was found that 169 online NOCs were fake, apart from four fake online maps and two offline permits. Later, the number rose to 175. Police investigation had then revealed that in a few cases, a common NOC was attached with multiple registries.

Dera Bassi police on October 17 registered a cheating and forgery case following which police arrested Gulshan Kumar, 50, a builder, residing in Roni Mohalla of Dera Bassi the same day. As per the record of EO, Dera Bassi Kumar allegedly used 76 fake NOC for registration of properties. Police then arrested Suresh Kumar Jain, 60, a deed writer, of Pahari Gate, Dera Bassi, for allegedly selling 76 stamp papers to Gulshan.

Ritik, who allegedly created fake NOCs on his laptop and acted as a mediator, was also arrested. During interrogation, he revealed that Bunty Khanna and Kapil Gupta, who got fake NOCs prepared.

Ritik later revealed that one Vidyanand Thakur used to make fake QR codes for the NOCs. Thakur was nabbed in October.

SHO Ajitesh in a letter written to Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, dated January 11, 2024, meanwhile, has accused tehsil officials of non-cooperation.

Police had requested Dera Bassi tehsildar to share registry record for the period between August 1, 2023 to October 30 and sent a reminder on December 4 to no avail.

Dera Bassi police had on October 4 also requested Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain to join an official of the revenue department for technical help. Despite a reminder, no revenue official has been attached so far.

“Vigilance should take suo motu cognisance of this, considering that tehsil office is creating a roadblock to further investigation by keeping all record in cold storage since first requisition made in October,” a senior police officer said.

