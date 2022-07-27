Property tax: Chandigarh admn allows 50% waiver for houses at EWS colonies
In huge relief for residents of over 16,000 houses at EWS colonies, the UT administration has issued the notification regarding 50% waiver in property tax for houses that are 500 square feet and above.
In addition, the last date to deposit the 2022-23 property tax for residential as well as commercial properties with rebate benefits has been extended by one month, up to August 31. Thereafter, penalty and interest will be applicable.
As per the notification, in pursuance with the proposal of the municipal corporation, the UT administrator has granted the relief for EWS colonies, established under various schemes of the Chandigarh administration through Estate Office and Chandigarh Housing Board from time to time.
Apart from 50% waiver in principal amount for the assessment years 2019-20 and 2020-21, the penalty and interest for assessment years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 have also been waived for residential properties.
For commercial properties, there will be 100% waiver of penalty and interest on all arrears. In case of violations, date of assessment will be calculated from date of detection of violation.
The residents of EWS colonies who have already deposited the property tax without availing of the waiver will see adjustments in future assessments by MC.
