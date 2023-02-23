Property tax imposed by LG’s admn, not BJP: Party’s J&K chief

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said that the property tax was imposed by the lieutenant governor’s administration and not the BJP or the central government. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said that the property tax was imposed by the lieutenant governor’s administration and not the BJP or the central government. (HT file)

He, however, said that had the LG’s administration put it in public domain for discussion with the stakeholders, the controversy and confusion would not have arisen.

“The BJP is not in favour of any forcible taxation or demolition. This tax (property) has not been imposed by the BJP, but the LG’s administration. However, paying a trivial amount of tax would ensure crores of funds for development of civic amenities like roads, electricity, lanes, water and drains,” Raina said during an interaction with the media in Jammu.

“Had the administration not levied tax now, the Centre’s funds would have been stopped from April this year. But I feel that decision should have been made after discussing it in public domain and telling the people what prompted the government to do so,” he added.

“People of J&K are wise and patriotic. Had the government discussed it threadbare with the people, the confusion would not have arisen. Once the LG is back from his home state, we would take up the issue with him. Since it was done all of a sudden without taking the people into confidence, the Opposition made it a weapon of propaganda,” Raina said.

