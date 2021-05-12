Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Property tax rebate deadline extended till June 30 in Chandigarh
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Property tax rebate deadline extended till June 30 in Chandigarh

The MC commissioner and mayor took the decision in view of the Covid lockdown imposed in the city till May 18
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:51 PM IST

In view of the lockdown till May 18, the municipal corporation has extended the deadline for paying property tax with rebate from May 31 to June 30.

The decision was taken during a meeting between mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and MC commissioner KK Yadav on Wednesday. Sharma said for 2021-22, residential taxpayers will get a rebate of 20% and commercial property taxpayers 10% till June 30.

Thereafter, a penalty of 25% and 12% interest on dues will be levied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.