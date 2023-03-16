Protest against Sirsa dera head at Karnal

Hundreds of followers of Sant Ravidas and Sant Kabir Das on Wednesday held a protest at Karnal against jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protesters also slammed Haryana government for repeatedly releasing Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on parole and demanded that he should not be allowed to come out. (ANI)

The protesters reached outside Karnal’s mini-secretariat and accused the dera head of using offensive words against their saints and hurting religious sentiments.

“He has already been convicted for murder and rape but the government releases him on parole, which is highly condemnable,” said Satnam Dass, protester.

They handed over a memorandum to Karnal deputy commissioner’s office and threatened to intensify their agitation if the government failed to take action against the dera head.