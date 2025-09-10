Protest from 12 pm to 2 pm: Nearly 3,000 Punjab Roadways, PRTC buses to stay off roads for two hours today

The contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and PRTC have announced a two-hour shutdown of bus stands across Punjab from 12 pm to 2 pm in protest against non-payment of August salaries. The protest is expected to keep 2,500 to 3,000 buses off the roads, affecting commuters statewide. The protesting workers have warned of escalating their agitation if salaries are not disbursed regularly going forward. (HT File)

The protest has been called by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC Contractual Workers Union, which represents nearly 7,500 outsourced and contractual employees, including about 4,000 under PRTC and 3,500 with Punjab Roadways.

According to the union, salaries that were typically paid in the first week of the following month are now being delayed for several weeks, leading to repeated protests.

“It has been over two weeks and we still haven’t received our salaries for August,” said Shamsher Singh Dhillon, state general secretary of the union. “Workers are struggling to pay rent and support their families, especially in flood-affected areas,” he added.

The union claims that last month’s similar protest on August 8 forced authorities to release pending salaries just before Rakshabandhan.

“We’ve been raising concerns patiently, but action only follows protests,” Dhillon added.

Harkesh Kumar Vicky, vice-president of the union, attributed the delays to pending reimbursements under the state’s free travel scheme, which reportedly amounts to over ₹600 crore. “Until the social security and women and child development department releases these funds, salary payments will keep getting delayed,” he said.

In response, PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said that the disbursal process has already been initiated. “We have taken up the matter with the concerned departments, and the employees will receive their dues by 11 am on Wednesday,” he assured.