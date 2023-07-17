Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s Sheller Road residents protests over impure water supply

Ludhiana’s Sheller Road residents protests over impure water supply

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 17, 2023 11:07 PM IST

Expressing their anger, the residents of Ludhiana’s Sheller Road criticised the municipal corporation, stating that despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken to address their grievances

Residents of Sheller Road, which falls under municipal corporation (MC), staged a protest here on Monday due to the problem of contaminated water in their drinking supply for the past seven days.

HT Image
HT Image

Expressing their anger, the residents criticised the MC, stating that despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken to address their grievances.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sikka, resident of the locality, revealed that the contamination of drinking water in the area was due to a sewerage blockage. The sewage from this area is supposed to be directed towards the Baloke Sewage Treatment Plant, but the panchayat, responsible for keeping the sewerage clean near Baloke village, has neglected their duty.

Consequently, the sewerage in the area has already been cleaned, but due to the clogged pipeline, the drinking water supply has become contaminated.

However, the civic body has initiated the process of cleaning the sewerage near Baloke to resolve the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out