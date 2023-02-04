Protest near MLA hostel: Bhagwant Mann, Anmol Gagan appear before district court

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday appeared before the district court.

The two appeared in separate cases registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for allegedly pelting the police with stones during a demonstration near the MLA hostel.

The police registered the case for the offences committed under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offences committed in prosecution of common object) in 2020 against Mann and other leaders while case against Anmol Gagan Maan was lodged in 2021.

The police had alleged that the AAP workers, instigated by the leaders, pelted the police with stones when they were stopped near the MLA hostel. The leaders were going towards the official residence of then Punjab chief minister, when they were stopped due to the imposition of Section 144 in the area. The case would now come up for hearing on March 18, when the court would be framing charges against them.