Protest over Rock Garden wall demolition; did it on HC’s direction: Chandigarh administration

A day after the Chandigarh administration demolished a section of the Rock Garden wall and felled over 50 trees on either side, residents staged a protest at the site, raising slogans against the authorities. In response, the administration clarified that the action was carried out in compliance with directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a road-widening project. City residents protesting against the demolition of a Rock Garden wall by the administration in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The move aims to address traffic congestion caused by the protruding corner of the Rock Garden near the multi-level parking facility, which has been impacting traffic flow, particularly near the high court (HC). The wall is being removed as part of a road-widening project and creation of additional parking space along the HC road adjacent to the Rock Garden.

Anuj Saini, son of Rock Garden creator Nek Chand, said, “This is the gate through which my father used to enter the Rock Garden when he lived there for nearly three years. It is heartbreaking to see the administration dismantling this space, which was built with immense love and dedication.”

Among the protesters were Justice SS Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, former Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, senior advocate ML Sarin and environmentalist Paveela Bali.

Justice Sodhi criticised the move, stating, “It is insensitive on the part of UT administration to take such a decision. Just for the sake of parking, they are harming the environment and the globally acclaimed Rock Garden. The number of cases in the HC may be increasing every year, but parking cannot be expanded indefinitely. How much parking space is there for Supreme Court lawyers?”

Advocate Vishal Lamba, practicing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said, “The entire parking area is occupied by HC employees’ vehicles, leading to congestion. Cutting down trees and dismantling a heritage structure is not the solution. The problem can be better managed through a shuttle bus service for employees or carpooling.”

Senior advocate ML Sarin remarked, “The administration is deviating from the city’s original green vision. The demolition was a shock to all of us. The work has even been carried out at night. We will ensure that this does not continue.”

Samita Kaur, a resident of Sector 33, added, “Nek Chand was ahead of his time. Destroying his work and the green belt is a reckless decision.”

Meanwhile, the administration stated in a press release that it was implementing a road-widening project to ease congestion around the HC. This involves shifting a compound wall near Phase 3 of the Rock Garden. “While the wall is part of the surrounding area, it is not integral to the Rock Garden. It was originally built to enclose adjacent forested land, which was not part of Nek Chand’s original design,” the administration stated.

The road-widening plan has been approved, with the necessary conversion of forest land into non-forest one authorised by the central government. The Rock Garden and its surroundings are not part of the Capitol Complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Furthermore, the proposal to shift the wall was shared with relevant stakeholders, including the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) subcommittee, ensuring that the project aligns with conservation efforts, the administration mentioned.

According to the administration, the wall will not be demolished but relocated to accommodate the widened road. A new wall, replicating the original design, will be constructed to preserve the Rock Garden’s aesthetic integrity. The administration added that it was committed to maintaining the Rock Garden’s legacy while addressing traffic challenges in the area.