Protesters block national highway in J&K after missing student found dead in Punjab
The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba; her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district for two hours on Monday after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab’s Ludhiana.
The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said.
The protesters, including the victim’s parents, placed her body on the highway and demanded a CBI probe in the matter. Her father, Rakesh Kumar, a labourer, who works at the Samba bus stand, said, “Her disappearance and subsequent death indicate foul play. We want justice, which can only be delivered through a CBI probe.”
The senior superintendent of police-rank official said, “When the victim did not return home from college on Saturday, her family lodged a missing report at the Samba police station around 9 pm.”
“We immediately initiated action, and found that her mobile phone had switched off at around 9 pm near Pathankot. It was switched on at 2.30 am in Ludhiana by the Punjab Police, who informed us that the body of the woman had been found near the railway tracks,” he said
“The victim had bought a railways ticket from Kathua Railway station for Haridwar. Whether she jumped off or fell off the train remains to be probed,” he said, adding that they were checking her mobile phone.
“So far, we do not suspect she was abducted,” said the SSP. The protesters dispersed peacefully after senior police and civil administration officers pacified them.
Deputy magistrate Anuradha Gupta and SSP had visited the spot and assured the family of a fair and detailed probe. Later, the victim’s body was cremated at her native village.
-
War of words after JNU security, ABVP members’ campus clash
Clashes broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Monday after security guards tried to break up a protest led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanding the release of scholarship funds. While ABVP said around 15 students were injured in the violence, the JNU administration said two guards sustained serious injuries and were “bleeding profusely”.
-
Ludhiana gambling racket busted with arrest of 21, operator still at large
Division number 2 police busted a gambling racket being run from a rented accommodation in Janakpuri after arresting as many as 21 accused late on Sunday. One of the accused, Paramjit Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the operator of the gambling racket. Police conducted a raid and arrested the 21 accused, most of whom are migrant labourers. The operators of the racket invited the labourers to bet on lottery numbers.
-
Back-to-back LPG cylinder explosions rock Ludhiana residents
Gandhi Nagar residents were left panic-stricken on Monday after back-to-back explosions of liquid petroleum gas cylinders kept on the roof of a house triggered panic on Street No 7. Firefighters said while two of the cylinders kept on the roof exploded, flames arising from a third cylinder were doused. Area residents, meanwhile, claimed that they heard three explosions. The explosions caused heavy damage to the roof of the house.
-
36-year-old butcher held for rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Delhi
A 36-year-old man, a butcher by profession, was arrested on Monday on charges of abducting, raping, and killing an eight-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was recovered from Yamuna Khadar behind Raj Ghat in central Delhi on August 18, a fortnight after she went missing from her near her slum residence, police said.
-
Auto driver’s body with injury marks, fractured arm found in Ludhiana
Panic gripped Barota road on Monday morning after residents noticed the dead body of a man lying in an auto near Sidhwan Canal. The deceased's half-naked body was lying in a pool of blood. The team found multiple head injuries on the victim's head. One of his arms was also found broken. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The victim, Bajinder alias Sonu Kumar, 35, of Mohalla Gobindsar, Shimlapuri's mobile phone and the auto's battery were found missing.
