Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
Protesters demand arrest of assailants who killed fuel pump staff

Press Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Feb 04, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Kulwant Singh, a fuel pump employee, was shot dead by three assailants near Kheeranwali village on Kapurthala-Goindwal road in Kapurthala district on February 1.

Many residents of a village staged a protest here on Monday, demanding the arrest of those involved in the murder of a man two days ago, officials said.

Locals along with his family members blocked the Talwara-Una road at Adda Bhavnor for an hour, according to officials. (HT File)
Locals along with his family members blocked the Talwara-Una road at Adda Bhavnor for an hour, according to officials.

Kulwant Singh, a fuel pump employee, was shot dead by three assailants near Kheeranwali village on Kapurthala-Goindwal road in Kapurthala district on February 1.

Singh hailed from Bhavnor village in Hoshiarpur. Locals along with his family members blocked the Talwara-Una road at Adda Bhavnor for an hour, according to officials.

They also demanded financial assistance for Singh’s family. Later, Dasuya MLA Karamvir Singh Ghuman reached the protest site and assured him of financial assistance for the family, along with a private job for his wife.

Following this assurance, the protesters lifted the blockade.

