Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / As talks fail, protesting Haryana clerks sit on hunger strike

As talks fail, protesting Haryana clerks sit on hunger strike

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 23, 2023 01:11 AM IST

The Haryana clerks agitation is causing inconvenience to residents, who are unable to avail of several key services, including registration of land deeds and vehicles.

With the second round of talks with the government failing to end the impasse, protesting clerks of Haryana government departments on Friday intensified their agitation by launching a hunger strike.

Empty government offices during clerks protest in Haryana. (HT File)
Empty government offices during clerks protest in Haryana. (HT File)

As per the Clerical Association Welfare Society (CAWS), five clerks – Pardeep Prajapati, Parmjeet, Amit Nain, Ravi and Pardeep Kumar, sat on a day-long hunger strike outside the Karnal mini-secretariat.

Meanwhile, the clerks’ indefinite pen-down strike entered the 18th day on Saturday. Around 15,000 protesting clerks of various government departments are on strike, demanding a revision of their pay-scale from 19,900 to 35,400.

Accusing the government of ignoring their genuine demand, Pradeep Prajapati, Karnal district president of the CAWS, said they were left with no option but to declare a hunger strike as the second meeting with the government ended without any assurance.

The agitation is causing inconvenience to residents, who are unable to avail of several key services, including registration of land deeds and vehicles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out