Protests against Waqf Bill understandable: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill across the country are understandable as only a particular religion is being “targeted”. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaking during the budget session of the assembly in Jammu on Monday. (PTI Photo)

“Charitable activities are linked to all religions and Muslims carry out these through Waqf. When a particular religion is targeted, there will be tension,” he told reporters outside the assembly in Jammu.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday announced a nationwide agitation against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with large sit-ins planned in front of the state assemblies in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29, respectively, as part of the first phase of the protest.

Parliament’s joint committee has submitted its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Though not listed yet, there is speculation that the proposed legislation could be brought for passage in Parliament during the ongoing budget session.

The 31-member panel on the Bill, after multiple sittings and hearings, suggested several amendments to the proposed legislation even as the opposition members disagreed with the report and submitted dissent notes.

The 655-page report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The joint committee adopted the report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP by a 15-11 majority vote. The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Bill was referred to the joint committee on August 8 last year, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.