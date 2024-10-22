Protests erupt in Jammu against terror attack

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) besides several social and political organisations strongly condemned the terror attack in Gagangir that claimed seven lives. A two minutes silence was observed by the members of the JCCI at a condolence meeting to pay homage to the departed souls. (HT Photo)

Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta called the attack an act of cowardice. A two minutes silence was observed by the members of the JCCI at a condolence meeting to pay homage to the departed souls.

Meeting also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons and also conveyed sympathies with the families of the departed soul.

Gupta said that the terrorists and their harbourers are perturbed and worried with the returning of peace and normalcy in J&K which is evident from the participation of public in the recently concluded assembly elections and subsequently formation of popular government.

The workers of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, under the leadership of president Ashok Gupta, took out a protest rally in Jammu city.

They also burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Gupta condemned the attack and described it as “dastardly” act.

“This latest attack comes just days after the bullet-riddled body of a Bihar-based labourer was found in Shopian district, raising concerns about the safety of non-local workers in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The houses of the OGWs (terror sympathisers) should be identified and bulldozed so that none should even think of supporting the terrorists,” he added.