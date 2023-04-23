Amid protests, govt stops concrete lining of Rajasthan, Sirhind feeder canals

Amid protests by activists and residents of adjoining villages in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts, the state water resources department has put on hold the work of relining of Rajasthan feeder canal. The local residents have been protesting against the concrete lining of the Rajasthan Feeder and Sirhind Feeder canals. Representational image. (Hindustan Times)

The two canals - Rajasthan feeder and Sirhind feeder - flowing parallel to each other pass through Muktsar, Faridkot and Fazilka districts. Punjab water resources department had decided to close Rajasthan Feeder Canal for 60 days on the request of the Rajasthan government to complete the remaining work of the relining. The Rajasthan feeder was closed on March 26, while relining of the Sirhind feeder was planned to be undertaken during the next closure.

The activists of the area have been opposing the ₹780-crore project of the concrete lining of the canals. The protesters said that it would affect the agricultural activities and recharge of the groundwater in the area. A dharna under the name, ‘Mudki Morcha’, has been going on near twin canals passing through the Ferozepur district near Ghall Khurd village since March 15 on National Highway-5 against the concrete lining.

In a letter to the Ferozepur deputy commissioner, Punjab water resources department executive engineer Ramanpreet Singh has said that the Punjab government has approved a project for relining the Rajasthan Feeder canal. Following this water resources department started relining and other pending work on Rajasthan feeder canals which starts from the village Machaki Mall in Faridkot district. “It is to inform you that no more work for relining of Rajasthan feeder canal will be carried out during the present closure,” he added.

As per official sources, a meeting of protesters has been arranged with the principal secretary water resources, Krishan Kumar, next week to resolve the matter.

A tripartite agreement for remodelling-cum-relining of these canals was signed by the Union ministry of water resources, Rajasthan and Punjab governments on January 23, 2019. The concrete lining project was started about four years back, beginning in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Canal starts from Harike and passes through Faridkot, Ferozepur and Muktsar districts and culminates in northwest Rajasthan. The first 167km of this canal lies in Punjab and Haryana, and the rest 37 km of it is in Rajasthan. Due to a crumbling brick lining, seepage is causing a huge loss of water, adversely affecting the water-carrying capacity of the canal in the tail-end region. Sirhind Feeder Canal originates from Ropar and heads southwest to Doraha in the Ludhiana district. At Doraha it splits into three – Abohar branch, Bathinda branch and Patiala branch and ends in Punjab.

For the last about four years, the concrete lining work was going on in Rajasthan and Haryana, and now, when it was to begin in Faridkot, it is facing strong opposition from residents.

Kirti Kisan Union vice-president Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala said that the government’s decision to stop the work of concrete lining of the Rajasthan Feeder and Sirhind Feeder canals is a victory for the people. “We demand that this project should be cancelled. We are fighting against the concrete lining for the past one year and will continue to do so if they attempt to start the work again. The water crisis in Punjab has become very serious. In such a situation, there is a need to recharge groundwater, not extract water from the earth. Farmers do not have to use tubewells if canal water reaches their lands,” he added.

