Provide potable water to 84 govt schools in Ludhiana: NGT to Punjab chief secy

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Punjab chief secretary to take steps to provide safe drinking water to students in 84 government schools in Ludhiana district.

While disposing an application filed by Chandigarh-based lawyer HC Arora, the NGT observed that as per RTI information, the water of 63 government schools in Ludhiana district was found to be exceeding laid down parameters of alkalinity, hardness, calcium and total dissolved solids (TDS). The water being supplied through submersible pumps to 23 other government schools in the district was also found to have bacterial contamination, as per RTI information.

The NGT said steps need to be taken for preventing pollution of water, and pending such steps, wherever water is contaminated, steps are required to be taken for providing safe drinking water. “This is the primary obligation of the state. Thus, remedial action is required to be taken by the state authorities,” it said, directing the chief secretary to look into the matter in co-ordination with the other departments, ascertain the causes of contamination, and take remedial action.

A meeting with departments concerned for the purpose may be held within one month, it said.