Proximity to LoC makes Poonch town vulnerable: Lt Gen (retd) Sharma

As Pakistan continues to pound villages and towns close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Poonch is among the worst-hit areas, accounting for 12 casualties and over 40 of the injured. Smoke billows after an artillery shell landed in the main town of Poonch district in India's Jammu region on May 7, 2025. At least eight Indians were killed and 29 others wounded Wednesday in the town of Poonch in Kashmir, close to the de facto border with Pakistan, a local Indian government official said. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

According to Lieutenant General (retired) Rakesh Sharma, who served five stints in Jammu and Kashmir, Poonch town’s proximity to the LoC makes it vulnerable to cross-border shelling and artillery fire.

“They are using artillery fire because it is well within their range,” he said, adding: “Poonch is being targeted by Pakistan because of its proximity to the LoC. It is a soft target. There may be an attempt to trigger migration of population from Poonch.”

He points out the strategic importance the Hajipir Pass, a mountain route currently located in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) could have served at this time, had to not been handed over to Pakistan by erstwhile government, terming the move a “blunder”.

The Hajipir Pass connects Uri with Poonch, south of Pir Panjal range. India gave the pass to Pakistan following Tashkent Declaration in January 1966. India had captured it during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

The former general said, “Had India not given strategic pass back to Pakistan, the situation would have been different. Had it been with us, PoK would have been in our direct range. Now, the pass is being used for pushing terrorists.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on January 14 had blamed the previous governments for Pak-sponsored terrorism at an ex-servicemen’s rally in Akhnoor.

‘Panic taking over, people fleeing city’

According to people living close to Poonch town, people have started fleeing the city as panic has set in amid the intensified cross-border shelling and civilian casualties.

Ex-sarpanch of Islamabad village, located on the LoC in Poonch, Bagh Hussain Rathore said, “There is panic among people, and they are fleeing Poonch city. The town is almost vacant. Only 5% to 7% of the population is left.”

Rathore said that intense shelling has damaged their houses and killed the cattle.

“Bunkers were not constructed in adequate numbers. The people are forced to take shelter in their rooms. The district administration is doing everything possible but continuous shelling has hampered rescue and relief efforts,” he said.

He said Pakistani troops are targeting the national highway from Poonch to Kalai, a seven-km stretch. “They are also targeting Sher-e Kashmir bridge that connects Poonch town with Surankote,” he added.