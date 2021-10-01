Proximity with Shah puts question mark on Capt’s secular credentials: Rawat

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat on Friday hit out at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, stating that his proximity with BJP leaders like Amit Shah puts a question mark on his secular credentials.

Rawat, whose was part of a three-member committee set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to end the factional fight in the state unit, said that Amarinder is playing into the hands of people with whom he had no ideological ties. “He (Amarinder) should have stood with Sonia Gandhi leadership to save democracy,” he said, asking him not to walk into BJP’s trap and become its “mukhauta” (mask) in Punjab. Rawat is the first senior Congress leader to train his guns at the former chief minister after he met Shah and declared that he will end his 52-year-old association with the Congress.

Amarinder was forced to resign from the CM’s post two weeks and his ouster was the culmination of his six-month long tussle with former minister (now Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Singh Sidhu.

No humiliation, Cong gave him respect

Rebutting the two-time former CM’s statement that he will leave the Congress because he has been humiliated, Rawat said the party always gave him respect, claiming that this (humiliation) theory is being furthered under someone’s pressure. “Amarinder was Punjab Congress chief thrice and chief minister twice. Is this humiliation? He should compare himself with other senior party leaders who had got much less than him in term of opportunities,” the former Uttarakhand CM said in a statement.

Capt believed he needs no advice

Raising questions over the former Punjab CM’s working style, Rawat said he (Amarinder) was of the belief that he does not need any advice from anyone, including his own ministers, legislators and party leadership. He was controlling both the government and the party from his farmhouse and never paid any attention to the suggestions given by the party committee, the former Uttarakhand CM said in a statement.

Failed to keep election promises

Rawat said that despite continuous reminders from his colleagues and the leadership, Amarinder failed to keep his promises on important issues such as Bargari, drugs and electricity. “There was a general perception throughout the state that Captain and the Badals are helping each other, and they have a secret understanding. I discussed these issues with him at least five times but with no result,” he said, adding the Bargari issue was not deftly handled by his (Amarinder’s) trusted lieutenants.

He further accused the former CM of not implementing even one out of the 18-point agenda suggested by the party to him.

Rawat said when there was a demand for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), he sent the message to Capt through one of his (Singh’s) well-wishers, but there was no response from him. “He did not call me. It was then decided to call the CLP meeting. I then officially informed Capt Amarinder and requested him to attend the meeting. He called a separate meeting at his separate meeting at his residence. Before that, Congress president spoke to him about the complaints signed by 43 MLAs and the CLP. He himself offered to resign,” Rawat said, recalling the sequence of events that led to Capt’s ouster.