PRTC launches Volvo service on Chandigarh-Bathinda route

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has launched its intra-state Volvo bus service, providing a significant relief for local travellers. The service debuted on the Chandigarh–Bathinda route. The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has launched its intra-state Volvo bus service, providing a significant relief for local travellers. The service debuted on the Chandigarh–Bathinda route. (HT Photo)

For over a decade, private operators have dominated this route. Until now, PRTC limited its Volvo service to Delhi ISBT and the airport.

Confirming the development, Amanvir Singh Tiwana, general manager, PRTC, said, “We have started a Volvo bus service on the Chandigarh-Bathinda route. So far, we have introduced only one Volvo bus, but the number may increase in the coming days.”

He said the one-way fare for the Chandigarh–Bathinda Volvo bus has been fixed at ₹675, which is lower than what private operators are currently charging. “This route was chosen because we already had the permit. Besides, there is high demand for Volvo bus services on this route, which we have taken into consideration,” Tiwana said.

At present, luxury bus services in Punjab have largely been provided by private transport companies, while the PRTC has been operating regular and HVAC (air-conditioned but not premium) buses within the state. In the absence of government-run Volvo services, private operators have enjoyed substantial profits over the years, particularly on the high-demand Chandigarh–Bathinda route.

According to PRTC officials, around 5–7 Volvo buses owned by a single private operator are currently operational on this route.

A senior PRTC official, requesting anonymity, said, “This route has long been dominated by a single private operator. Despite strong demand, especially from university students, PRTC had not introduced a Volvo service here until now.”

Harpal Juneja, chairman, PRTC, said, “This will provide a luxury yet affordable travel option to people in the Malwa region commuting to Chandigarh. We are also planning to introduce similar services on other routes.”