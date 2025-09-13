PSA remark on Doda MLA: J&K speaker issues show-cause notice to PDP MLA Para

The J&K legislative speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, has issued a show-cause notice to the PDP legislative party leader and legislator, Pulwama, Waheed ur Rehman Para for his post on Twitter (now X) in which the legislator had mentioned that the PSA was slapped on Doda assembly member Mehraj Malik after the endorsement of the speaker. The J&K legislative speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, has issued a show-cause notice to the PDP legislative party leader and legislator, Pulwama, Waheed ur Rehman Para for his post on Twitter (now X) in which the legislator had mentioned that the PSA was slapped on Doda assembly member Mehraj Malik after the endorsement of the speaker. (HT File)

Para has been asked to reply to the notice within seven days else a breach of privilege will be initiated against him.

Rather on Thursday had dropped hints that action will be taken against Para for circulating wrong information in the public domain. The notice was issued by the deputy secretary of the legislative assembly on directions of the speaker. Para confirmed that he was served a show-cause notice.

The notice said that Para’s message alleged that the assembly secretariat had “endorsed” the Public Safety Act against an elected member, which you equated with an “assault on democracy”.

The letter further said why breach of privilege/ contempt proceedings shall not be initiated against the legislator for posting such misleading post/ false information on social media platform X.

“Before proceeding ahead in the matter, you are hereby called upon to explain your position before the Speaker within seven (7) days of the receipt of this Notice, in person or in writing, failing which the Breach of privilege/ contempt proceedings shall be initiated under Rules,” it said.

Para clarified that he had nothing personal against the Speaker or his office. “During sessions, I have personally learned a lot from the way he conducted the House, upheld diversity, and accommodated voices. But as custodian, actions to protect legislators are equally important. If the speaker’s office won’t agitate, condemn, and defend an elected member, it sets a dangerous precedent. This is not about an individual but the institution—the last space left to represent J&K citizens. Instead of faulting my concern, the speaker should have supported it,” he said.