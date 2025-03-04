PSEB cancels Class-12 English exam at Ferozepur centre

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has cancelled the Class 12 English exam conducted at a centre in Ferozepur on February 28, after finding major instances of cheating and irregularities. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has cancelled the Class 12 English exam conducted at a centre in Ferozepur on February 28, after finding major instances of cheating and irregularities. (Getty Images/Top Photo Group RF)

In a release, a PSEB spokesperson said that mass copying was observed at examination centre 220681, located in Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur, during inspections by flying squad teams.

As many as 115 students were taking the exam here.

The release further stated that they have intensified efforts to ensure fair and transparent conduct in the ongoing Class 8 and Class 12 board examinations, which commenced on February 19.

With over 2,300 examination centres set up across Punjab, the board has deployed 278 flying squad teams at the state, district, and tehsil levels to monitor the exams and prevent any instances of malpractice.