PSEB Class 10 exam: Girls sweep top three ranks in Ludhiana dist, Arshnoor leads with 99.38%

Girls have taken lead in Ludhiana, sweeping the top three district ranks in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 exams, results of which were declared on Friday. With 52 students—41 girls and 11 boys—making it to the state merit list, the district recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.62% this year. My mantra is self-study and revising each subject at least twice. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Arshnoor led the district with 99.38%, securing 4th position in Punjab. Scoring a perfect 100 in Mathematics, she has opted for non-medical stream in Class 11 and aspires to become an IT engineer. “My mantra is self-study and revising each subject at least twice,” she said, adding that while she had no strict schedule, she focused on solving sample and previous year question papers. In her downtime, she enjoys playing badminton and credits her family for their constant support.

From Sachdeva Public Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, Shweta Singh scored 98.92%, securing rank 7 in the state. She earned full marks in all subjects except Punjabi, in which she scored 143 out of 150. Shweta has opted for the commerce stream and aspires to become a chartered accountant.

“I never expected to make it to the merit list,” she said. “I stuck to NCERT books and self-study.” Shweta increased her study hours to six a day after the date sheet was released. Her hobbies include drawing, reading, and singing.

Sharing the third district rank is Akshita also from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, who also bagged 8th position in the state. She has secured 98.77% and scored full marks in Mathematics and Computer. She has opted for the science stream, aiming to become a cardiologist. Akshita draws inspiration from her school in-charge and her aunt, an advocate, and finds comfort in spending time with her grandparent.

Tied with Akshita is Arshdeep Kaur of Baba Zorawar Singh Fateh Singh Senior Secondary Public School, Kottan, also scoring 98.77% and holding 8th state rank. She has secured full marks in English and Hindi and has chosen medical stream. She aspires to become a cardiologist.

“I relied completely on NCERT books and studied for 5–6 hours daily,” she said. She is active in calligraphy, declamations and poster-making, and enjoys playing badminton.

Tied at 4th district rank with 98.62% are Raj Kumar from SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Kalan, and Gurkirat Kaur from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School.

Rajveer Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Gurm, scored 98.15%, placing her at 12th in the state.