PSEB Class-10 results: Mohali rises in ranking, slips in pass percentage
Even though Mohali district rose by two spots from last year’s ranking in the PSEB Class 10 exams, its pass percentage dropped from 99.91% to 99%.
In the results declared on Tuesday afternoon, none of the students from the district made it to the top 10 and only three figured in the entire merit list of 312.
Last year, Mohali was placed 17th among the 23 districts. This year, it improved its standing to 15th, with Gurdaspur district bagging the top spot.
As many as 9,401 students from 109 Mohali schools appeared in the exams and 9,307 passed.
While district education officer (DEO) Sushil Nath expressed satisfaction at the overall results, he asked teachers in Mohali to be made more accountable and said their performance will be evaluated.
He said as far as the pass percentage was concerned, the students appeared in offline exams after one year, which impacted the results.
Among the three students who figured in the merit list, Aviraj Gautam, a student of Shaheed Lt Bikram Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Sailba, Mullanpur, bagged the 124th position.
Manpreet Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Dyalapura, Zirakpur, was placed 146th, while Tanya Rani of Government Girls High School, Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, got the 258th position. All three students secured 97.38% marks, but the merit is decided as per age.
32-year-old doctor ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2
A 32-year-old doctor allegedly ended his life by injecting himself with a paralytic drug used in anaesthesia at his rented accommodation in Phase 2 on Monday night. The doctor, who hailed from Rupnagar, was living alone in the rented house for the last three months and worked at a private hospital in Sector 34, Chandigarh. The autopsy will be conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Wednesday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani’s judicial custody extended
A local court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. Lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, since June 21, Kalyani, 36, was produced in court via video conferencing. On Monday, she had applied for bail before a local court. Her plea will be taken up for hearing on July 8.
Haryana miffed over Chandigarh hiring medical officers from Punjab, other states
The UT administration's decision to appoint 33 medical officers (MOs) on deputation from Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, and none from Haryana has not gone down well with the Haryana government. Highlighting its displeasure through a letter, the Haryana government has urged the UT administration to maintain the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana while filling up the vacant posts of MOs and dental surgeons. Till then, Haryana had not sent any panel of doctors.
Panjab University senate okays fee hike for campus, affiliated colleges
In a major decision, the Panjab University senate on Tuesday approved the proposed fee hike in its teaching departments, regional centres and affiliated colleges for the 2022-23 session. A 5% increase in fee will be implemented for students of the ongoing batches. The fee hike, however, was met with opposition by some senators. The fee hikes over the past years have never gone down well with students.
Land fraud in Mohali village: Vigilance Bureau arrests two property dealers
Probing into the fraudulent mutation of 578 acres of village common land in Mohali's Majrian village, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested two property dealers. The accused revenue officials, naib tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, joint sub-registrar Rupinder Singh Manku, and patwaris Daulat Ram and Iqbal Singh, were already booked under Prevention of Corruption Act in May last year.
