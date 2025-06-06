PSEB junior assistant suspended for tampering with office records

Taking strict action against its employee for tampering with office records, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has suspended a junior assistant following a departmental inquiry. Meanwhile, PSEB has dropped charges against four other officers, only reprimanding them for negligence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The junior assistant, Vishal Nayyar, posted in the examination branch (Class 10 registration), has also lost his annual promotion. Meanwhile, the board dropped charges against four other officers, only reprimanding them for negligence.

The action came in connection with a 2020 controversy, when roll number records were tampered with in the computer system of the board’s computer cell in violation of PSEB Employee Conduct Rules 5 and 8.

Board chairman Amarpal Singh said notices were issued on May 12, 2020, to several employees, including senior assistants Jagtar Singh and Raminder Singh Mangi; and junior assistants Ramandeep Kaur, Kanwaljit Kaur, Amarinder Singh, Chamandeep Kaur, Bhawna Sethi and Vishal Nayyar. A departmental inquiry was conducted under retired IAS officer Jagjit Puri through official orders dated August 13, 2020.

The inquiry acquitted most accused of all charges, except Nayyar.

Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh (helper) and Jugraj Khan (daily wager) were held responsible for pursuing the case. Additionally, Ashok Kumar (superintendent, computer cell), Gurtej Singh (deputy director, computer, now deputy secretary), and Navneet Kaur (director, computer) were reprimanded for failing to take immediate action.

Khan’s services were discontinued due to his daily wage status. The chairman emphasised that vigilant board employees detected the negligence timely, preventing the issuance of falsified certificates. He reaffirmed the board’s zero tolerance for corruption, negligence and misconduct, underscoring its commitment to the welfare of students and the integrity of education.