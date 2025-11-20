PSHRC puts SSP, Phagwara MC chief on notice after body ferried in garbage vehicle

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission on Thursday took cognisance of the shocking incident in which an unclaimed body was ferried from the civil hospital in Phagwara to the cremation ground in a municipal corporation garbage collection vehicle. The Punjab State Human Rights Commission on Thursday took cognisance of the shocking incident in which an unclaimed body was ferried from the civil hospital in Phagwara to the cremation ground in a municipal corporation garbage collection vehicle. (Representational photo)

After the video of the incident was shared on social media and covered in these columns, PSHRC chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Gurbir Singh called for a report from Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora and Phagwara MC commissioner Akshita Gupta a week before the next date of hearing on January 27, 2026.

The PSHRC said the lack of concern for human dignity was evident as the garbage vehicle driver said transporting unclaimed bodies in such a manner was routine.

“The Kapurthala SSP and Phagwara MC commissioner have been directed to submit their report through e-mail and by post. The state special DGP, human rights, based in Chandigarh has been informed to ensure compliance,” the PSHRC said.

The incident came to light when mediapersons shot a video of the unclaimed body that was found at the Phagwara railway station being dumped into the garbage vehicle.

When contacted, Phagwara MC officials feigned ignorance about the incident.

Mayor Rampal Uppal assured strict action and ordered an inquiry into the matter to fix responsibility.

MC commissioner Akshita Gupta termed it a serious issue and said stringent action would be taken against those responsible.

“We have already initiated an inquiry,” she added.