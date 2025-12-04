PSHRC seeks report from Ludhiana MC after child falls into open manhole

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken suo motu notice of an incident in which a 10-year-old boy slipped into an open sewer manhole in Golden Avenue Colony, Jagirpur Road. The commission has directed the municipal corporation commissioner to submit a detailed report before the next hearing scheduled for January 22. The matter reached the panel after activist Arvind Sharma filed a complaint on October 27, highlighting what he described as a “serious lapse in public safety.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The matter reached the panel after activist Arvind Sharma filed a complaint on October 27, highlighting what he described as a “serious lapse in public safety.” According to residents, on October 26 the child fell into the manhole that had been left uncovered during routine sewer cleaning. A local resident immediately pulled him out, preventing what could have turned into a major tragedy.

Residents of the colony said this was not the first time such carelessness had been witnessed in the area. They alleged that sewer lids were routinely left open without any warning signs or supervision, despite repeated complaints. Several locals expressed anger over the incident, demanding strict action against those responsible and insisting that the MC ensure proper safety measures during sewer-cleaning operations.

Following the public outrage, the MC issued show-cause notices to the employees deployed for the cleaning work. Officials said the manhole had been opened to release toxic gases before desilting, but acknowledged that the staff allegedly abandoned the spot without placing barriers or caution markings, which led to the mishap.

MC superintending engineer Ekjot Singh said, “At the time of the incident sweepers had opened the manhole for cleaning and had moved on to another manhole for cleaning.”