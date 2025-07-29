PSPCL accused of unauthorised transformer installation in Ludhiana

Days after an illegal electricity meter connection scam was unearthed in PSPCL’s Aggar Nagar division, the matter of fresh irregularities in the installation of transformers in unauthorised colonies has surfaced. The matter came to fore after an RTI activist had filed a complaint with the power company. (HT File Photo)

In a complaint submitted to PSPCL CMD Ajoy Kumar Sinha, RTI activist Keemti Rawal alleged that colonisers of illegal colonies in areas such as Yashvi Homes, Basant Nagar, and Haibowal paid hefty sums to get transformers installed, bypassing departmental norms. He claimed these installations were carried out with the alleged involvement of senior PSPCL officials, without adequate approval.

Rawal also raised alarm over the continuation of the illegal meter connection racket in the Aggar Nagar division, which had recently come to light. He alleged that over 300 electricity meters were installed in unauthorised colonies without proper documentation or departmental entry.

“How can 300 meters be installed without the knowledge of senior officials? Why were these meters never recorded in official registers?” he questioned in his letter, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Notably, Rawal has also highlighted the illegal meter connections fraud in this division in a letter written to PSPCL higher officials on July 20. In this, he mentioned that the department’s senior staff has issued several illegal meter connections by making forged entries and manipulating the loophole in the online system in exchange for bribes.

Following this scam, the power department on Friday has suspended its two employees and terminated one contractual staff member for their alleged involvement in a scam.

The suspended officials have been identified as Amandeep Singh (junior engineer) and Satnam Singh (consumer clerk). Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh, a staffer employed under a private contractor, was found to be the prime accused and was terminated from service.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “I have not received any complaints regarding transformer installation in illegal colonies. I will look into the matter and take appropriate action if required.”