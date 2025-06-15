PSPCL contractual workers announce indefinite strike

Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) contractual workers have decided to go on indefinite strike from Saturday midnight to protest against insufficient salaries and inadequate working conditions. They said they would join the sit-in at election-bound Ludhiana, where other employee unions are also holding protests against the government. Representational image

The employee union leaders alleged that the state government was ignoring their demands of regularisation.

“We have to work without safety gear which is a risky affair. As we are not regular employees, we do not have insurance coverage or other job benefits. Our appeals to the government functionaries have fallen on deaf ears, that is why we are compelled to go on indefinite strike’, the leaders said.

PSPCL officials admit that the strike was likely to impact power supply and other field operations. Deputy chief engineer Jaswinder Singh Virdi said that the department was already short of staff and in this peak summer season it was hard to respond to complaints. However, he added that to mitigate the impact of the strike, PSPCL was hiring temporary workers.