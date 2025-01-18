Menu Explore
PSPCL junior engineer, lineman caught for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 18, 2025 07:10 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said complainant Sumeet Wadhwa, a resident of Sudarshan Park, Maksudan, Jalandhar, had approached the VB stating that two PSPCL officials were demanding ₹10,000 bribe for installing a new electricity meter at his residence.

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested a Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) junior engineer (JE) and a lineman, posted in Bhogpur office, for allegedly accepting 5,000 bribe.

The accused have been identified as JE Manjit Singh and lineman Harjeet Singh.
The accused have been identified as JE Manjit Singh and lineman Harjeet Singh. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as JE Manjit Singh and lineman Harjeet Singh.

A VB spokesperson said complainant Sumeet Wadhwa, a resident of Sudarshan Park, Maksudan, Jalandhar, had approached the VB stating that two PSPCL officials were demanding 10,000 bribe for installing a new electricity meter at his residence.

The complainant told the VB that the lineman had already taken 5,000 through UPI and was demanding 5,000 more.

Following preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap and caught both accused red-handed while accepting the bribe, in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station in Jalandhar range.

