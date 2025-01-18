PSPCL junior engineer, lineman caught for graft

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested a Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) junior engineer (JE) and a lineman, posted in Bhogpur office, for allegedly accepting ₹5,000 bribe. The accused have been identified as JE Manjit Singh and lineman Harjeet Singh. (Getty Images)

A VB spokesperson said complainant Sumeet Wadhwa, a resident of Sudarshan Park, Maksudan, Jalandhar, had approached the VB stating that two PSPCL officials were demanding ₹10,000 bribe for installing a new electricity meter at his residence.

The complainant told the VB that the lineman had already taken ₹5,000 through UPI and was demanding ₹5,000 more.

Following preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap and caught both accused red-handed while accepting the bribe, in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station in Jalandhar range.