PSPCL lineman, meter reader held for graft in Ludhiana

Ludhiana The accused in VB custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

The state vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. lineman and meter reader on graft charges, officials said.

The accused were identified as Kamalpreet Singh, lineman, and Kuldip Singh, meter reader, both posted at PSPCL‘s Focal Point Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

A state VB spokesperson said the accused were nabbed red-handed while accepting ₹5,000 as the second instalment of a bribe. The spokesperson said the accused were arrested after an investigation into a complaint filed by one Sandeep Singh, a resident of Jamalpur.

He said the complainant alleged the accused lineman demanded ₹30,000 for installing a new electricity meter after replacing a burnt one at his showroom. The complainant said the accused had already taken ₹20,000 and was demanding the remaining bribe money. The spokesperson added that after a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap and nabbed the accused. A case under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was registered against the accused official at the VB police station, Ludhiana range, the spokesperson said, and added that investigation was under progress.