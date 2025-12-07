Search
PSPCL to invest 160cr to curb power outages across Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 04:04 am IST

PSPCL plans to invest ₹159.58 crore over two years to enhance power supply in Ludhiana, targeting outages and voltage issues in industrial and residential areas.

To curb frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has announced an investment plan worth 159.58 crore to be executed over the next two years. The initiative aims to improve electricity supply across both industrial hubs and residential areas of the city, officials said.

According to PSPCL, the plan focuses on reducing overload on critical grid lines that supply major industrial clusters such as Focal Point, Giaspura, Rahon Road, Tajpur Road, Jamalpur GT Road and several older parts of Ludhiana. By modernising the infrastructure and strengthening the grid, the utility expects a more stable and uninterrupted power supply for residents and businesses. The project is planned in two phases, with the first phase slated for completion by February 2026 and the second by March 2027.

Of the total investment, 74.86 crore will be used to augment existing distribution transformers, enabling them to handle increased load and improve reliability. Another 60.99 crore will go towards upgrading feeder lines to minimise power losses and reduce voltage fluctuations, particularly during peak summer months. Additionally, 23.73 crore has been earmarked for the installation of new distribution transformers to enhance the city’s load-handling capacity. Ludhiana has over 18.5 lakh consumers.

Chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “We are carrying out these developments to reduce electricity disruptions across Ludhiana, especially during the peak summer months.”

To address frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will invest ₹159.58 crore over two years. This plan targets improvements in electricity supply for industrial and residential areas in Ludhiana, focusing on critical grid lines. The project will enhance infrastructure and reliability, with completion phases set for 2026 and 2027.