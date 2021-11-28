PSPCL to revoke union leader’s transfer ordered on Manpreet Badal’s advice

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has told the high court that it will withdraw transfer order of a union leader effected after recommendation from Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

President, Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant Employees’ Federation, Bathinda, Gursewak Singh, was transferred on November 3 to Roopnagar. Singh was among 11 employees whose transfers were recommended by Badal on October 26 in a communication to the PSPCL.

Gursewak had approached the high court on November 24 against the transfer order seeking quashing of the same and had also made Manpreet as party. On November 26, the petition was withdrawn as state’s advocate general DS Patwalia gave an undertaking that November 3 order in respect of the petitioner would be withdrawn.

In court, it was argued that Badal had nothing to do with the PSPCL as he is not the minister in-charge. The only reason that finance minister has recommended his transfer is that he is MLA from Bathinda and the petitioner being a president of an employees’ association was raising voice against the policies of the state government and actions of the local MLA, it was submitted.

It was also informed that as per transfer and placement policy of PSPCL officials, it is clearly mentioned that employees who are due to retire within the next one year may be allowed to continue at the same station. The petitioner retires on April 30, 2022, so therefore, he should not be transferred as per rule. Also, Roopnagar plant to where he is being transferred is not working at all.