PSPCL worker dies of electric shock while on duty in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 04, 2025 09:26 AM IST

The deceased worker, Lakhveer Singh, hailed from Matwale village and was employed by a private contractor; he is survived by his wife and two children.

A 34-year-old outsourced employee of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) died after receiving an electric shock while repairing a power line in Mor Thikri village in Zirakpur on Tuesday.

Following the incident, sub-divisional officer Gurjinder Singh confirmed that a departmental inquiry had been initiated.
Following the incident, sub-divisional officer Gurjinder Singh confirmed that a departmental inquiry had been initiated. (iStock)

The deceased, Lakhveer Singh, hailed from Matwale village and was employed by a private contractor. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Following the incident, sub-divisional officer Gurjinder Singh confirmed that a departmental inquiry had been initiated. “We are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

The victim’s family, along with members of local farmer organisations, staged a protest outside the PSPCL office, alleging gross negligence by the electricity department.

The protesters claimed that Lakhveer was working on a transformer when he was suddenly electrocuted and fell to his death. They alleged that no line permit was obtained and that the power supply had not been shut down at the time of the repair, which directly led to the fatal incident.

According to the protesters, Lakhveer had been working for the contractor for the past three years, and yet, no official from Powercom had contacted the grieving family since the incident occurred.

Expressing outrage at the lack of response from the authorities, they refused to allow a post-mortem examination until their demands were met.

“We want justice. PSPCL officials must be held accountable and the family should be compensated with 20 lakh,” said one of the protesting leaders. The protesters also highlighted that this was not an isolated incident—just a few days ago, another worker named Gagandeep reportedly died under similar circumstances.

