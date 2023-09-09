Pt Yogesh Samsi, vocalist Aditya Sharma’s concert leaves tricity enthralled

Gandharva Maha Vidyalaya, Panchkula organised a grand classical music concert at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary doyen of classical music, Pt Vishnu Digambar Paluskar. Internationally acclaimed tablaist Pt Yogesh Samsi performing in Chandigarh on Friday evening (Photos: Ravi Kumar/HT)

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest. The musical evening started with the recital of two compositions in Rag Hansdhwani – Maa Sharde Vidyadayini and Mangla Narayani. This was followed by a shabad Sadho Mann Ka Maan Tyago from the gurbani, composed by Pt Paluskar.

Students of the institute, who performed at the event, were accompanied by Rahul on the harmonium and Aman on the tabla.

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Aditya Sharma, who represents the third generation of the Maha Vidyalaya family, presented a traditional composition of Pt Paluskar, Jab Hi Sab Nirpaat Bhayi, in Rag Bhupali in slow khyal and followed it up with Jab Se Tum Sang Lagi in Drut Khyal set to Taal Tilwara. He was accompanied by Adarsh Saxena on the harmonium and Rajneesh Dhiman on the tabla. The performance elicited huge rounds of applause from the audience.

The star performance, however, was a solo tabla recital by internationally acclaimed Pt Yogesh Samsi. His intricate and subtle variations kept the audience spellbound. He was accompanied by Vinay Mishra on the harmonium.

