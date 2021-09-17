PU: After 2 years, dental college faculty to participate in teachers’ body elections

After boycotting the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) in 2019 and 2020, teachers from Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will participate in this year’s election of the teachers’ body.

The process of this year’s election has already started and there are around 40 faculty members of the dental college eligible for PUTA membership. A returning officer has already been appointed for the polls.

In 2019, the dental college teachers had boycotted PUTA, citing that the teachers’ body has done nothing for them, especially regarding the issue of their promotion policy, which still remains unresolved.

“The faculty now feels that they need to be a part of PUTA and make it accountable for the issues pertaining to the dental institute,” said Ikreet Singh Bal, associate professor at the dental college.

Promotion matter still pending

The promotion policy issue of the dental faculty has remained one of the most debated issues at PU in the past years. Two years have passed after the dental faculty members had raised the issue and approached the high court, but the matter still hangs in the balance. Last year, PU had submitted its report to the HC in the matter. The recommendations of the panel, which was approved by PU’s syndicate in July last year, stated that the promotion policy framed by the varsity in 2007 will continue for the promotion of dental faculty. However, the report is yet to be approved by the PU senate, the varsity’s governing body.

PUTA assures support

PUTA has assured its support to the dental faculty as they decide to become part of the varsity’s teachers’ body again. PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar, said, “PUTA is for all teachers and we are glad that our colleagues at the dental institute have realised it. PUTA welcomes them and we assure our complete support in getting their long-pending issues resolved.”