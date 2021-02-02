PU allows Haryana studentsto take practical exams later
With the internet services suspended in different districts of Haryana, Panjab University on Monday decided to allow students from the state to appear later in the practical exams as a special case.
Online practical exams for the odd-semester students are scheduled to start on Tuesday in PU and its affiliated colleges.
Many students who hail from different parts of Haryana had expressed concern over taking online practical exams as the internet services remain suspended. On Monday, the internet ban was extended to seven districts of Haryana till 5pm on February 2. Earlier, internet services were snapped in 14 districts of the state.
A student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, who hails from Haryana’s Fatehabad district, said, “If the internet is not restored, it is impossible for me to take the exams. We have to also upload files and our projects are still incomplete.”
In an official notice, PU said, “Students belonging to the cities of Haryana where internet facility is affected, those students will be allowed to appear in their practical exams after completion of theory exams as a special case.”
However, candidates will appear in practical exams in their respective colleges/centres only after submitting the residence proof of the area where the internet facility is affected. PU said the schedule will be notified later.
The semester exams of the ongoing batches are scheduled to start from February 15 while the exams of new batches will be held in March.
However, the online practical exams of the undergraduate third and fifth-semester students will start on Tuesday, including the practical exams of postgraduate third-semester students.
