 PU committee to look into demands of students barred in cheating cases
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
PU committee to look into demands of students barred in cheating cases

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 20, 2024 09:08 AM IST

The demands include, reconstitution of the review committee, the students be allowed to attend class and sit for exams, and the sanctions, if any, imposed on the students be reassessed

Panjab University (PU) has constituted a committee to look into the demands of protestors demonstrating over 50 students being barred for two years by two unfair means committees of the varsity for cheating.

Student unions had protested over 50 students being barred for two years by two unfair means committees of the varsity for cheating. (iStock)
Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had protested over the issue. In a letter to the authorities, the unions alleged that the students were swiftly handed the ban without allowing them to present their case. Their demands include, reconstitution of the review committee, the students be allowed to attend class and sit for exams, and the sanctions, if any, imposed on the students be reassessed.

The vice-chancellor has constituted a committee which includes, professor Mukesh Arora as chairperson and the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW), to look into the matter.

Chandigarh
Follow Us On