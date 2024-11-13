PU community centre brawl leaves two injured

A wedding celebration at the UIET Community Centre in Sector 25 (Panjab University) turned violent late Monday night when a brawl broke out between two groups over food, leaving two injured. The brawl broke out between two groups over food. (HT File)

According to Abhishek, 23, a resident of Jhampur, Mohali, who was one of the victims, he had attended the wedding with his friend, Mohit, when the altercation took place. Abhishek stated that while they were having dinner, a group led by Vinit along with his aides allegedly started verbally abusing him and demanded non-vegetarian food in a derogatory manner. The confrontation reportedly escalated when Abhishek and Mohit protested against the abuse.

In a statement to the police, Abhishek claimed that Vinit and his friends became violent, threatening to “finish” them. Two of Vinit’s friends allegedly restrained Abhishek and Mohit while others attacked them with knives and kicked and punched them. Abhishek had a narrow escape, while his friend Mohit suffered injuries to his head and other parts of the body during the attack.

A case has been registered against the suspects on charges of attempt to murder and assault. Vinit and a juvenile accomplice have been arrested. As per police, the violent altercation was fuelled by long-standing rivalry.

2 brothers brutally attacked, 7 arrested

A violent attack by a group of seven men on two brothers left one critically injured in Chandigarh on Monday night. The incident took place during a birthday celebration when the assailants, who identified themselves as “goons from 38 West,” reportedly arrived with the intent to “teach a lesson” to them.

According to the statement given by one of the victims, Lakhan, 21, a resident of Attawa, Sector 42, he and his brother Rahul were attacked by a group of seven men while walking near Star City Hotel.

The attack began with verbal threats and quickly escalated when one of the assailants, Pankaj, allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Rahul in the stomach. Another accused, Aniket, took the knife from Pankaj and inflicted further stab wounds, leaving Rahul severely injured. The attackers continued to assault both brothers.

The situation worsened as Rahul’s abdominal injuries caused his stomach sac to protrude. The attackers fled the scene on motorcycles when locals reached there. Rahul was rushed by his brother to the GMSH-16 from where he was later referred to the GMCH-32 due to the severity of his injuries.

Police have registered a case under sections 109(1), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 118(1) of the BNS against the attackers. Police arrested seven people identified as Aniket (19), Abhishek (22), Pankaj (18½), Vikash (19), Ankit (21), Arun (23), and Krish (18) within hours of the incident from the CCTV footage. The accused were granted a two-day police remand for further interrogation.