PU declares college teacher ineligible for senate election

Panjab University has declared a person recently elected to the senate from the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges not eligible for it.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar issued the order on Friday. It came after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed him to pass an order concerning Tarun Ghai on the reference made by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the varsity’s chancellor.

Prior to his election to the senate in August, Ghai had been terminated from his job as an assistant professor by the managing committee of SPN College, Mukerian. After Ghai approached the varsity, the college was directed in July to revoke the termination and reinstate him. However, the college management approached the high court (HC) and the matter is still pending.

Manoj Kumar, who was also a candidate from the same constituency, had written to the chancellor questioning Ghai’s eligibility after he was declared elected to the senate. He later also approached the HC. In response to his plea, the chancellor had asked the V-C to take a decision in the matter, and the HC earlier this month directed him to pass an order.

The order issued after a hearing on Friday states that despite the varsity’s directions, Ghai was not reinstated as a lecturer/assistant professor and is not in the services of the college. The university has also said that the validity of directions given to the managing committee to reinstate Ghai is under HC’s consideration.

“Keeping in view the facts, the law point involved in the case and after hearing all the parties and going through the record, submissions made by all parties, I hereby declare that Tarun Ghai, being not a teacher in any college since June 23, 2021, is not eligible to be elected or to continue as a member of senate to represent this constituency (sic),” reads the order issued by Raj Kumar.

It also states that pleas of Manoj Kumar and Surinder Kaur that she be elected in place of Ghai are not tenable.

Terming the order an injustice, Ghai said, “The university itself has termed my termination as illegal. I have even shared with the V-C a list of voters who voted even after being terminated three years ago.”