PU dental students asked to report back to campus by June 28

The students of second, third and fourth year of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and postgraduate students have been asked to report back to Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

However, some have raised concerns over the decision and expressed inability to return to campus in such a short period of time as they will have to travel from other states.

According to a recent notice issued by the institute, BDS first year students have not been asked yet, however, they will be informed accordingly. This comes after PU last week allowed the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students of dental college to return to campus to take their exams.

“Those who have to travel from other states are facing problems and they may not come within the given time,” students said.

The issue was also raised by the representatives of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who even wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Wednesday. They have urged him to give at least 21 days to students of the dental institute to return from their homes and arrange for their stay before taking the exams.

According to the advisory issued by the Dental Council of India (DCI) in May for the conduct of examinations, the universities concerned can decide the time and the method of the examination taking into consideration the pandemic situation in their areas.

PU students’ welfare dean SK Tomar said, “All eligible students will be given hostel accommodation.”

Send-up exams from June 29

The send-up exams (theory) for BDS second year will be held from June 29 in the offline mode as per the datesheet issued by the dental institute on Saturday. The send-up exams (practical) are scheduled to be held from July 7.

Meanwhile, dental institute principal Hemant Batra said, “Many students have already returned, and we are expecting more to come. If any student faces any issue, he/she should talk to us.”