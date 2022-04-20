PU depts asked to hold online classes for Afghan students
The departments of Panjab University (PU) have been asked to conduct all academic activities for Afghan students who are stuck in their home country in online mode.
The decision has been taken based on a recommendation by a varsity panel which included dean international students (DIS), Deepti Gupta, which has been approved by the dean university instruction (DUI). The decision was taken after the Afghan students informed them about the delay in receiving their visas.
The members of the committee resolved that the students be allowed to continue attending classes online till they get their visas. There are over 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments, with around 80 students at University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and one affiliated college. They have been unable to return to India since the country’s takeover by the Taliban last year.
The students had been requesting PU to extend online teaching for them as they are worried about missing out on their education.
It is learnt that the university has decided that the end-semester examination of foreign students will be held in offline mode. In view of this, UIAMS has also conveyed to Afghan students that their MSTs and internals will also be conducted at that time.
However, the students have apprehensions about attending the physical exams at the varsity. “We appreciate the efforts taken by the university, but what if the students can’t return when the end semester exams are held? The university should also consider this matter on humanitarian grounds, so that Afghan students can also take the exams,” said Abdul Monir Kakar, a representative of Afghan students in Chandigarh.
PU’s dean University instruction (DUI) Renu Vig, said, “The semester exams are scheduled to be held in June and we are hoping that they will be able to come back by then. If not, we will review the matter.”
Chandigarh MC to set up city’s first plastic waste processing plant
The Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to set up a plastic waste processing plant in the city. To decide the model and learn from experience of other cities, a high-level MC team led by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra is visiting different places which already have plastic processing plants. The team on Tuesday visited one of such facility in Surat and on Wednesday, it is due to visit Ahmedabad.
Police arrest two contract killers in murder of 25-year-old man in Thane
A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by three of his relatives over property issues in Shil-Daighar area of Thane. The deceased was identified as Mangesh Patil of Walkan village, Thane. During questioning and checking his location, police found two persons interacting with him. Police nabbed the two accused identified as Pravin Jagtap, 26, and Rahul Suryavamshi, 25. The two contract killers have been booked under IPC Section 302.
Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik
Nationalist Congress Party Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. While Navi Mumbai police has said that it's investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik's arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.
Sugarcane yield target 100 quintals per acre in 2 yrs: Harpal Cheema
Co-operation and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has set a target to enhance sugarcane yield to 100 quintals per acre in the coming two years. In a statement here, Cheema said that a total of 1.72 crore quintals of sugarcane has been crushed by the cooperative sugar mills of the state during the 2021-22 season, which is about 20 lakh quintals more than the last crushing season.
Nawanshahr grenade blast mastermind Rinda new challenge for Punjab police
With the Nawanshahr grenade blast said to be the handiwork of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the activities of Pakistan's new go-getter man for terror operations in Punjab have emerged as a new challenge for the Punjab Police. Rinda's profile prepared by the intelligence wing of the state police reveals that his original name was Harwinder Singh Sandhu. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the accused.
