PU former senator writes to chancellor over vacant posts

Dr Subhash Sharma, state general secretary of the BJP and former senator of Panjab University, said on Friday that Panjab University was suffering as various important positions were lying vacant for years.

While taking a strong note of the vacant positions, Dr Sharma wrote to the chancellor of Punjab University, Venkaiah Naidu, and said significant posts like registrar, dean college development council, controller of examination, chief security officer, NSS programme coordinator, chief librarian, director, university business school, director, university institute of management studies, and director, sports, were being run on ad hoc basis.

“Since 2018, the post of the registrar is vacant. The premier university has not filled the post of dean college development council which directly affects 195 colleges affiliated with the university. The post has been vacant since 2016,” said Dr Sharma.

The university had invited applications twice in 2018 and 2020 and a few names were also shortlisted but unfortunately, no interviews had yet taken place. The post of NSS programme coordinator has been vacant for the last one year. The chief security officer’s post is also not filled and the post of the chief librarian is vacant since April 2020. The director, sports, post is also vacant since October 2020.

“The lackadaisical attitude in running this university will have far-reaching ramifications and immediate appointments of meritorious persons for the vacant posts in the university should be made,” he said.