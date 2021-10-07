Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU graduate constituency: Second phase of polling at 61 booths on October 17
PU graduate constituency: Second phase of polling at 61 booths on October 17

The first phase of polling for the PU graduate constituency was held on September 26 at 211 booths. (HT file)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The second phase of polling for the registered graduate constituency of Panjab University (PU) senate will be held at 61 booths on October 17. The first phase was held on September 26 at 211 booths.

Of the eight constituencies, the registered graduate constituency is the largest with around 3.61 lakh voters, which elects 15 members to the senate. Polling booths are set up across seven states/UTs.

The polling for the registered graduate constituency was earlier scheduled to be held on August 18, but was deferred by PU. So far, polling for seven constituencies has been held and 32 candidates have been declared elected.

