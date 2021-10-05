PU graduate constituency: Second phase of polling likely on October 17

The second phase of polling for the registered graduate constituency of the Panjab University (PU) senate is likely be held on October 17, sources at the varsity said on Monday.

The first phase of polling for the graduate constituency was held on September 26. Of the total 272 booths, polling at 61 is still pending. The sources at PU said that there is a plan to hold the polling at all 61 booths in the next phase. According to a recent notice, the varsity has already stated that the election is tentatively scheduled on any Sunday of October (except October 24).

“When the date will be finalised, PU will write to the respective booths as an intimation. If any problem arises during polling, that will be taken up separately,” said a varsity official.

In September, PU in its order had stated that 61 polling booths across different states have either expressed inability or did not confirm to make available their buildings for setting up of polling booths and polling was held at only 211 booths on September 26.

Appointment of polling staff for Phase 2

Regarding the deployment of staff for polling to be held in October, the varsity had also issued a notice to employees. “The person willing to act as polling officer is requested to give the name of another person/s with his/her/their consent who will act as supporting staff,” read the notice.

It also states that the polling officer is requested to intimate the same also on the enclosed proforma by October 5.

The polling for the registered graduate constituency was earlier scheduled to be held on August 18, but was deferred by PU.