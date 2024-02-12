PU in a jam: Heavy traffic a nightmare for commuters

It has become a common occurrence for employees, students and visitors to get tangled in traffic bottlenecks when entering or exiting Panjab University, especially at peak hours between 9am and 11am and 1pm to 3pm, irrespective of the gate one chooses. It has become a common occurrence for employees, students and visitors to get tangled in traffic bottlenecks when entering or exiting Panjab University, especially at peak hours between 9am and 11am and 1pm to 3pm, irrespective of the gate one (chooses. Keshav Singh/HT)

The issue has been persisting for several years now and even found mention in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recommendations for the varsity in 2023. Several solutions have been proposed, and many measures rolled out, but there seems to be no end to Panjab University’s (PU’s) traffic woes.

In April 2016, Panjab University had banned the entry of outside vehicles on campus, keeping in mind both the safety of students and the increasing traffic congestion. However, the vehicles that are turned away at the checkpost near the gate contribute to the logjam as they attempt to take a U-turn and exit, says the security staff, adding that it takes them a while to clear every vehicle, which contributes to the congestion

In the pre-pandemic days, stickers had been allotted to students with vehicles, which made it easier to identify student cars. But, now the practice has been discontinued.

In September 2023, vice-chancellor Renu Vig announced that the last Friday of each month would be a ‘car-free day’. The announcement was made to encourage people to ditch their cars and use public or electric modes of transport for commute within the campus. However, the initiative soon ran into roadblocks and was being selectively being implemented by December. In the meantime, many an argument broke out between guards and faculty members, said the security staffer.

Ask the V-C about the stubborn traffic issue and she says, “We no longer permit hostellers to keep cars on campus, and there is a provision to fine those who flout the rule.”

However, around 20-30 cars can be seen dotting the pavements outside hostels. The security staff says it falls to the dean student welfare (DSW) to enforce the rules. “While PU maintains a log of hostellers who keep private vehicles on campus, no action is taken against them,” says a senior official, requesting anonymity .

The aforementioned provision in the PU’s Handbook of Hostel Rules (2023-24) is being contested by students and their elected representatives. Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) president Jatinder Singh has asked authorities to ensure that the varsity has adequate infrastructure before implementing such rules. “The varsity needs to set up e-rickshaw stands and regulate the vehicle’s movement so that students can commute safely inside campus without cars,” he says.

PU security chief Vikram Singh says the traffic police is regularly sent reports about vehicles breaking rules, but rarely is any action taken. Many vehicles are spotted speeding on campus. “In December, a student was challaned ₹13,500 for riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer,” he adds.

What is the solution?

Soon after the NAAC rap, the V-C had constituted a traffic management committee, which had identified locations with dense traffic, including the road near Arts Block 1, 2 and 3; the road leading to the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS); and road leading to the physics and chemistry departments.

Separate parking areas for outsiders, setting up of a gate towards University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and varsity-managed e-rickshaw services are among proposals that were discussed here. The committee had proposed that parking lots on the campus be formally named to allow tendering to contractors. A proposal has also been prepared to make some parking lots paid for outsiders. It had also been proposed to widen Gate Number 3 for which PU authorities will reach out to the traffic police to install traffic lights at this intersection.

According to a committee member, the recommendations are yet to be finalised, after which they will be placed before the senate. The recommendations had been discussed around the start of November but the progress has been slow since then.

PU registrar YP Verma said, “The tendering process for appointing a contractor to regulate the movement of e-vehicles on campus has been initiated. This will regulate movement of the vehicles to all parts of the campus at fixed intervals and along fixed stops,” adding, “Now, the entry of outside vehicles is only allowed from Gate 1, and we are working on ensuring that this is enforced.”

National Road Safety Council member Kamaljeet Singh Soi said, “Cars should be banned for students, hostellers and even faculty to make PU a green campus. E-vehicles and e-buses can be run on set routes to improve the air quality around the varsity.”