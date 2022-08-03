PU mulls online exam for Afghan students
In a bid to help Afghan students of exit semesters enrolled with Panjab University (PU) who missed the recently-held semester examinations after being unable to secure visas to India, the varsity is planning to hold the exams online for them.
A varsity panel has recommended that an online proctored exam be conducted by the departments for the students, but an official announcement is awaited. The decision came after a number of the Afghan students requested the varsity to allow for online exams.
Speaking about the same, a senior university official said, “Keeping in view their visa problem we considered the requests of the Afghan students. They all expressed helplessness. The idea is to ask the departments to manage the online proctored examination for these students.”
“The online examination will be held for exit semester students and a special chance to appear in the exam will be given to the remaining students later,” officials said.
The students have been awaiting visa approvals for months, but the timeline for the same still remains unclear. They had raised apprehensions after a circular was issued by the office of PU’s dean international students in May, stating that all students, both Indian and international, are required to appear for the offline examination scheduled from June.
There are nearly 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and affiliated colleges. Almost half of them are in their final semester. They have been unable to return to India since the country’s takeover by the Taliban last year.
Abdul Monir Kakar, a representative of Afghan students in Chandigarh said the people of Afghanistan will appreciate the kind gesture, adding, “The sudden regime change in Afghanistan had affected the Afghan students studying in India as Indian embassy was not able to continue consular visa services for Afghan students who wanted to join their colleges and Universities in India.”
“With this decision, the students will regain their lost confidence and will find an instrument for the newly developed environment,” he added.
Parents of 7-year-old Panchkula road accident victim given ₹6.65L compensation
The Motor Accident Claims Petition (MACT) awarded compensation of ₹6.65 lakh to the parents of a seven-year-old girl who lost her life in a road accident. The petition was filed by the parents of the deceased, Khushpreet Kaur, a Class 1 student, and a second petition was filed by the deceased's mother, Sukhvinder Kaur, who also sustained injuries.
CCA principal row: Charge withdrawn from Bagga for fair inquiry, Chandigarh tells CAT
For fair and impartial inquiry into the serious complaints received against Sangeeta Bagga, the additional charge of principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, was withdrawn from her, the UT administration has submitted in its reply before the Central Administrative Tribunal. Submitting UT's response, advocate Gagandeep Singh Wasu stated that Bagga had approached the tribunal with "unclean" hands.
Chandigarh to crack down on dummy admissions at government schools
With the admissions for Class 11 commencing, the UT education department plans to bring an end to the process of students joining government schools on dummy admissions. The app was launched earlier in July, and attendance starting from August 1 will be shifted onto it. The app was also designed to ease the workload of teachers who will not have to send data periodically to the UT education department.
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 8 stolen bikes in Karnal
With the arrest of three people, the anti-auto theft staff of Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft. The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. The police have identified that accused as Krishan of Basant Vihar of Karnal, Vivek of Halwana village and Happy of Sandhir village of Karnal district. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.
Haryana assembly monsoon session to start from August 8
The Haryana Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday chalked out its strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha and decided to corner the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government on a range of issues, including “corruption and deteriorating law and order.” The Congress, which is the principal opposition party in the 90-member House, will move at least 10 calling attention and adjournment motions, demanding a debate on these issues.
