Around 2.3 lakh students will be taking the even semester exams over 34 days.
PU online semester exams begin, 42,850 students appear on Day 1

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:08 AM IST

As many as 42,850 students appeared for the even semester exam being conducted online by Panjab University, which started on Monday.

As per controller of examination Jagat Bhushan, 60 exams were conducted on Day 1 in two slots- 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30 pm.

Bhushan said that students fromf all colleges and departments downloaded the question papers as per the scheduled time from PU’s website. Students also confirmed that the arrangements were adequate.

Utkarsh Dwivedi, a sixth semester student of mechanical engineering at University Institute of Engineering and Technology said, “We were able to download the paper and submit it on time. Some leeway was also given in case of any connectivity issues.”

While there was no surveillance, an engineering student confirmed that the paper had been set in such a way to discourage cheating. “The questions weren’t straightforward and a little different from what we were taught. Those who didn’t study would have had trouble solving it,” the student said.

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar inquired and remained connected with Bhushan for the smooth conduct of the online exams. Around 2.3 lakh students will be taking the even semester exams over 34 days.

