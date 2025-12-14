PU prof sent to 14-day judicial custody in wife’s murder case

Professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal of Panjab University (PU), the accused in the four-year-old murder case of his wife, Seema Goyal (60), was produced in a local court on Saturday after his two-day extended police remand concluded. Professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal of Panjab University (PU), the accused in the four-year-old murder case of his wife, Seema Goyal (60), was produced in a local court on Saturday after his two-day extended police remand concluded. (Representational image)

The Sector 11 police did not seek further remand, and he was subsequently sent to 14 days of judicial custody at Burail Jail.

Following his initial arrest on December 8, Goyal had undergone a total of five days of police custody (three days initially, followed by a two-day extension on December 11).

The primary objective of the extended remand granted on December 11 was to recover the weapon allegedly used by Goyal to cut an iron mesh at the crime scene and to locate the deceased’s mobile phone. Police also needed to confront the accused with his daughter, Parul Goyal (an MBBS doctor), to interrogate him on various aspects of the case.

The investigation intensified after the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report indicated that the iron mesh had been cut from the inside, contradicting the initial appearance of the crime scene.

Seema Goyal, a housewife, was murdered at her home on the PU Campus in November 2021. The murder case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. Professor BB Goyal, who initially lodged the complaint, was arrested on December 8, 2025, after subsequent investigation identified him as the primary accused.