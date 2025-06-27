PU protest row snowballs, students block Gate 2 for over 8 hours

Students protesting against Panjab University’s curbs on protests, blocked Gate No 2 for over eight hours on Thursday. The university has made it mandatory for students seeking admission into the 2025-26 session to sign an affidavit, agreeing to seek prior permission before staging any demonstration and stick to the designated protest site on campus. Failure to comply would result in expulsion or ban from appearing for exams. Panjab University has made it mandatory for students seeking admission into the 2025-26 session to sign an affidavit, agreeing to seek prior permission before staging any demonstration and stick to the designated protest site on campus. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

Following Thursday’s sit-in by students, PU officials submitted a complaint to the police.

National Students Union of India’s (NSUI) former Chandigarh president, Sikander Boora, demanded that the varsity authorities take back the affidavit. “We wanted to meet with the dean of university instruction. After sitting for so many hours in the heat, we were told that the DUI had asked four-five students to meet her at her office. We were taken aback and demanded that she come meet us at the protest site. We will continue our sit-in till that happens,” he said in the evening. The protest continued till around 8:30 pm though the students could not meet the DUI.

In response, the university released a statement, on behalf of dean students welfare, Amit Chauhan, stating that the varsity has never barred students from raising their genuine concerns, their objective is to ensure that the academic environment remains undisturbed.

“The dean of university instructions, Yojna Rawat, had given students a time slot of 3.30 PM today (Thursday) at her office, but the students’ representatives did not turn up. Even so, our doors remain open for meaningful dialogue. However, blocking the university gate is not the right approach. We urge students to come forward for discussion rather than resorting to disruption,” the statement further read.

Officials added that events such as the one seen on Thursday further solidify the need for having such an affidavit. They said that students had earlier said that they would take out a rally and shut the gate. Officials said if prior intimation had been given, PU could have issued an advisory so that visitors don’t face problems.

While chief of university security Vikram Singh was on leave, he confirmed that PU has submitted a complaint to the police, asking that action be taken for keeping the gate closed for so many hours.

Former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president Archit Garg also confirmed that officials from the Sector 11 police station had come to inform them about the complaint. “We will hold a meeting to decide our next course of action. We will not bow down without having the affidavit struck off in its entirety,” he said.

As per students, they will intensify their protest and look at closing all gates of PU and even interfere with the ongoing admission counselling if their demands are not met.

A panel formed to look into students’ concerns had instead of PU making it mandatory for students to seek permission, they could be asked to inform the authorities so that they can make adequate arrangements.

AAP MP Hayer writes to V-P Dhankar, seeks rollback of ‘anti-democracy order’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Lok Sabha member Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday demanded immediate rollback of the Panjab University’s “anti-democracy order” on protests and demonstrations.

In a letter to PU chancellor and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, the Sangrur MP said the university authorities’ “dictatorial directive” was in clear violation of fundamental rights, and seeking an affidavit from students amounted to stifling their right to peaceful protest. He said this arbitrary order had severely dented PU’s glorious traditions. “The university has given the country several prominent names in the political sphere,” he said, urging the chancellor to take personal interest in the matter to ensure that this “whimsical decision” rolled back.